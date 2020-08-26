Loading articles...

5 Things to Know for Today

Last Updated Aug 26, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FIRST LADY MAKES HER CASE FOR TRUMP VOTE Saying he’s “fighting for you,” Melania Trump casts her husband as the best hope for America in a Rose Garden address as the president turns to family to boost his reelection chances.

2. WISCONSIN PROTESTS TURN DEADLY Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired in Kenosha during the third night of unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

3. LAURA FORECAST TO BE ‘CATASTROPHIC’ The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into a Category 4 hurricane as it churns toward Texas and Louisiana, threatening to smash homes and sink entire communities.

4. COVID-19’S UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCE Winter is ending in the Southern Hemisphere and countries like South Africa, Australia, Argentina had a surprise: Their steps against the coronavirus also apparently blocked the flu.

5. ‘ALL A DAUGHTER EVER WANTS IS HER DAD’ Families of victims of the Christchurch mosque massacre offer moving tributes while the white supremacist who killed them said he wouldn’t speak before he is sentenced.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
SB Allen approaching Eglinton - the right lane is blocked with a collision. #SBAllen
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Wednesday morning! Cooler, fresher air today #Toronto GTA but it’s just a one day cool down. Humidity builds again tomorrow (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more