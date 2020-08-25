Loading articles...

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

1. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer

2. Royal by Danielle Steel

3. The One for Me by Corinne Michaels

4. Untamed by Glennon Doyle

5. The Guest List by Lucy Foley

6. Forever Saved by Kathleen Brooks

7. A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara

8. The Jackal by J.R. Ward

9. Live in Love by Lauren Akins & Mark Dagostino

10. The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

The Associated Press

