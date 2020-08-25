Toronto Public Health reports first human case of West Nile in 2020

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is reporting the city’s first human case of West Nile virus this year.

TPH says that while the risk of infection is low, there are precautions people can take to avoid mosquito bites, including wearing light-coloured clothing, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside.

The public is also being advised to remove standing water from their property.

Last year, the city reported nine lab-confirmed human cases of West Nile virus.

West Nile is an infection transmitted to people through mosquito bites. symptoms include fever, headaches, nausea, and skin rash.