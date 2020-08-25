Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Police release video of suspects in violent east-end home invasion
by News Staff
Posted Aug 25, 2020 12:04 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 12:07 pm EDT
Toronto police have released security video and a drawing of a suspect in connection to an east-end home invasion where two people were shot.
Police were called at around 1:47 a.m. on July 26 for a report of a shooting in an apartment building in the Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue area.
Police say four armed suspects forced their way into an apartment and demanded cash before opening fire on two people inside the residence.
When officers arrived, they found two victims with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both survived but police say they suffered “life-altering” injuries.
The suspects fled in a white Dodge Ram pickup that was parked on Halsey Avenue and were last seen travelling south on Dawes Road.
Police believe one of the victims had been previously targeted in a home-invasion shooting in the Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard area on May 23.
Investigators believe the same suspects may have been involved in both incidents.
