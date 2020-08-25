Loading articles...

Hurricane Laura will be felt at the pumps in Toronto

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 10:48 am EDT

Home Depot aisles are stocked with hurricane supplies as Hurricane Isaias approaches South Florida on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Boynton Beach, Fla. Isaias is forecasted to stay east of the coast but it will bring winds and possible coasting flooding. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Hurricane Laura is about to be felt here at home.

The price of gas in the GTA will jump 3 cents at midnight to an average of 108.9, according Roger McKnight, senior petroleum analyst at EnPro International.

The storm has already shut down about 80% of the US Gulf’s oil output and personnel have been removed from hundreds of oil platforms in the golf of Mexico in advance of the storm’s arrival.

That has the price of oil on the rise. Forecasters say Laura will become a major Category 3 storm or higher over the next day.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
WB 401 approaching Weston in the express - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:45 AM
Radar up to 7:43am (Aug 25) Any showers in your area won’t last long
Latest Weather
Read more