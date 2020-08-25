Hurricane Laura will be felt at the pumps in Toronto

Hurricane Laura is about to be felt here at home.

The price of gas in the GTA will jump 3 cents at midnight to an average of 108.9, according Roger McKnight, senior petroleum analyst at EnPro International.

The storm has already shut down about 80% of the US Gulf’s oil output and personnel have been removed from hundreds of oil platforms in the golf of Mexico in advance of the storm’s arrival.

That has the price of oil on the rise. Forecasters say Laura will become a major Category 3 storm or higher over the next day.