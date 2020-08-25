Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Texas woman accused of fatally stabbing 4-year-old daughter
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 25, 2020 6:20 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police arrested a woman in the fatal stabbing of her 4-year-old daughter after she told police that someone ordered her to kill the girl.
Krystal Lewandowski called 911 on Monday and told a dispatcher that her daughter, Czara Lewandowski, was missing before going on to say she had slit the girl’s throat, according to the arrest warrant. She told the dispatcher that she had dumped Czara’s body in a trash can.
Lewandowski told investigators that someone told her something worse would happen if she didn’t kill the girl, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. She told investigators she killed the girl on Sunday night to save her.
Tiffani Butler, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, said the agency has had previous involvement with the family dating back to a year ago but did not disclose any details regarding their history.