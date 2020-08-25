Loading articles...

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Westney Road in Ajax

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 6:27 am EDT

A Durham Regional Police vehicle sits behind police tape.

A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Westney Road near Highway 401 around 9:30 p.m.

Police say it appears the pedestrian was trying to cross the street on a red light, when he was struck by the vehicle.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

There has been no word on charges.

