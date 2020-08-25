Loading articles...

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car in Mississauga on Tuesday night.

Peel police responded to a call for a collision shortly before 11 p.m. at Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.

Southbound Mavis Road is expected to remain closed at Eglinton for several hours and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

