Loading articles...

Parents in York calling for changes to High School schedule

In this April 15, 2019, file photo, instructors from Raphael House lead a classroom discussion about consent and healthy relationships with a class of sophomores at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)

There is growing frustration in York region this morning where some parents say they have issue with the public school board’s High School schedule.

It puts teens in class, in person, for about 25 percent of the time – one of the lowest rates in the province.

Many parents say they also feel like they’ve been left in the dark around school reopening plans.

The York Region District School Board will be meeting virtually tonight to go over the back-to-school plan.

In a survey sent out to parents – 67 percent of those with kids in elementary school said they’d be sending their kids back into the classroom.

At the secondary level, that number is at 80 percent.

Tonight’s meeting gets underway at 7:30.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 403 ramp to the QEW - a stalled vehicle is partially blocking the left lane. Watch out for the driver walking on…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 27 minutes ago
Radar up to 7:43am (Aug 25) Any showers in your area won’t last long
Latest Weather
Read more