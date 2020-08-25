Parents in York calling for changes to High School schedule

There is growing frustration in York region this morning where some parents say they have issue with the public school board’s High School schedule.

It puts teens in class, in person, for about 25 percent of the time – one of the lowest rates in the province.

Many parents say they also feel like they’ve been left in the dark around school reopening plans.

The York Region District School Board will be meeting virtually tonight to go over the back-to-school plan.

In a survey sent out to parents – 67 percent of those with kids in elementary school said they’d be sending their kids back into the classroom.

At the secondary level, that number is at 80 percent.

Tonight’s meeting gets underway at 7:30.