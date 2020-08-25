Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Parents in York calling for changes to High School schedule
by News Staff
Posted Aug 25, 2020 6:46 am EDT
In this April 15, 2019, file photo, instructors from Raphael House lead a classroom discussion about consent and healthy relationships with a class of sophomores at Central Catholic High School in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File)
There is growing frustration in York region this morning where some parents say they have issue with the public school board’s High School schedule.
It puts teens in class, in person, for about 25 percent of the time – one of the lowest rates in the province.
Many parents say they also feel like they’ve been left in the dark around school reopening plans.
The York Region District School Board will be meeting virtually tonight to go over the back-to-school plan.
In a survey sent out to parents – 67 percent of those with kids in elementary school said they’d be sending their kids back into the classroom.
At the secondary level, that number is at 80 percent.