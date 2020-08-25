Loading articles...

Pandemic widens gap between perceived, measured inflation, Schembri says

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 1:44 pm EDT

OTTAWA — A senior Bank of Canada official says that many Canadians believe that official inflation measures don’t reflect the rising costs they face.

Deputy governor Lawrence Schembri says the gap between perception and reality has become more pronounced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of that may have to do with changes in consumption patterns as Canadians spend less on things like gasoline where prices are falling, and more on things like groceries where prices have gone up.

In a speech today to the Canadian Association for Business Economics, Schembri says the perception gap on prices holds significant implications for the central bank, which for three decades has targeted an annual inflation rate of two per cent.

The comfort zone the bank sets for its inflation target helps determine what happens to its key policy interest rate, which can affect the rates charged for mortgages and loans.

Schembri says public trust and understanding are important factors for any policy actions the central bank takes to keep prices and by extension the economy stable.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

