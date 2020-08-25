Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Nunavut moving to civilian police review following RCMP shooting report
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 25, 2020 4:44 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT
A Canada flag flies beside an Nunavut flag in Iqaluit, Nunavut on July 31, 2019. The government of Nunavut is affirming its intention to create a civilian police oversight body after a recent review of a shooting death of an Inuit man. Territorial Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak says it's a priority for her government to stop relying on other police forces to investigate actions of the RCMP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
IQALUIT, Nunavut — The government of Nunavut is affirming its intention to create a civilian police oversight body after a recent review of a shooting death of an Inuit man.
Territorial Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak says it’s a priority for her government to stop relying on other police forces to investigate the actions of the RCMP.
She says the government is bringing forward legislation to authorize civilian groups for that work.
She made the comment the day after the Ottawa Police Service released its findings into the death of Attachie Ashoona, who was shot by RCMP in Kinngait, Nunavut, in February.
Ottawa police concluded the RCMP did nothing wrong in the shooting.
But they came to their conclusion without releasing any information on the circumstances of the shooting.
Even Ashoona’s name had been withheld until this week.
Kinngait mayor Timoon Toonoo says the hamlet council is still waiting for more information on Ashoona’s death.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020