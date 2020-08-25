Man wanted for Instagram post considered 'threat to residents of Regent Park'

Toronto police are looking for a man who posted a threatening message on his Instagram account.

Police say they responded to the information of a threat to the residents of Regent Park on August 13.

The man involved allegedly “counselled” his 3,000 followers to “shoot everyone in Regent Park.”

Police say his followers include gang members who have “been antagonistic to the Regent Park community.”

Rowan Atkins, 31, of no fixed address is wanted for one count of threatening death.

He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with a medium build and brown eyes. He has short black hair, a moustache and beard.

Police say he is violent and dangerous and are advising not to approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately if spotted.