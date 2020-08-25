Loading articles...

Man wanted for Instagram post considered 'threat to residents of Regent Park'

Rowan Atkins, 31, is wanted for posting a message on Instagram that police perceive as a threat to Regent Park residents. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police are looking for a man who posted a threatening message on his Instagram account.

Police say they responded to the information of a threat to the residents of Regent Park on August 13.

The man involved allegedly  “counselled” his 3,000 followers to “shoot everyone in Regent Park.”

Police say his followers include gang members who have “been antagonistic to the Regent Park community.”

Rowan Atkins, 31, of no fixed address is wanted for one count of threatening death.

He is described as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with a medium build and brown eyes. He has short black hair, a moustache and beard.

Police say he is violent and dangerous and are advising not to approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately if spotted.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 46 minutes ago
UPDATE: #WB401 collectors app Kennedy - 2 right lanes now blocked due to a collision.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:47 PM
Another day where we were right on the 💵 with the @680NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot. Enter for your chance to wi…
Latest Weather
Read more