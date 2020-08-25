Loading articles...

Maple Leafs trade Kasperi Kapanen to Pittsburgh for 1st-round pick

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 2:02 pm EDT

Kasperi Kapanen skates in a 2018 game against the Boston Bruins. The Canadian Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs traded forward Kasperi Kapanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a package that includes a 2020 first-round draft pick (15th overall), the team announced today.

The Leafs also acquired Swedish prospect Filip Hallander, forward Evan Rodrigues, and defenceman David Warsofsky.

Also going to Pittsburgh is defenceman Jesper Lindgren and forward Pontus Aberg.

The 24-year-old Kapanen spent five seasons in Toronto, amassing 90 points in just over 200 games.

He has three years left on his contract that will see him earn an average of $3.2 million dollars a year.

Kapanen was initially acquired by the Maple Leafs in 2015 as part of the blockbuster trade involving Phil Kessel.

Toronto and general manager Kyle Dubas now enter the 2020 NHL Draft with a first-round pick after the team traded away their own selection, along with forward Patrick Marleau, to the Carolina Hurricanes.

