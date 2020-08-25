Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Laura is now a hurricane and headed for the Gulf Coast
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 25, 2020 9:45 am EDT
People walk along the seawall at Whitecap beach to watch as Hurricane Hanna approaches land on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hanna has been upgraded to a hurricane and is moving toward Texas, which has been dealing with a surge of coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday morning that Hanna's maximum sustained winds had increased and that it was expected to make landfall Saturday afternoon or early evening. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)
Laura has become a hurricane shortly after moving over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.
It’s expected to continue intensifying on a path to hit the U.S. coastline late Wednesday or early Thursday as a major Category 3 hurricane capable of “devastating” damage.
Forecasters warn that seawater higher than a basketball hoop could swamp entire communities. Towns near the Louisiana-Texas state line are bracing for the worst.
Laura already killed at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, where it knocked out power and caused flooding in the two nations that share the island of Hispaniola.
