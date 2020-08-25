Loading articles...

KFC is getting rid of its 64-year-old slogan "Finger Lickin' Good!"

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 6:46 am EDT

Remember this?

You won’t be seeing any of those ads any time soon.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has decided to pause using its “finger lickin’ good” slogan because … well, there’s a global pandemic.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC in a statement. The menu isn’t changing and the company said the slogan will return when the “time is right.”

Instead…there’s a new campaign in town. One that blurs out the “dirty words”

It’s another clever marketing ploy in a list of long ones from the fast-food chain including chicken-scented clogs, fowl-scented yule logs, and “finger lickin’ good” chicken-flavored edible nail polish

KFC closed most of its restaurants in March, but have installed safety features and new health protocol as more and more people are craving a bucket during these stressful times.

 

