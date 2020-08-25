Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
KFC is getting rid of its 64-year-old slogan "Finger Lickin' Good!"
by Cam Dorrett
Posted Aug 25, 2020 6:03 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 6:46 am EDT
Remember this?
You won’t be seeing any of those ads any time soon.
Kentucky Fried Chicken has decided to pause using its “finger lickin’ good” slogan because … well, there’s a global pandemic.
“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC in a statement. The menu isn’t changing and the company said the slogan will return when the “time is right.”
Instead…there’s a new campaign in town. One that blurs out the “dirty words”
It’s another clever marketing ploy in a list of long ones from the fast-food chain including chicken-scented clogs, fowl-scented yule logs, and “finger lickin’ good” chicken-flavored edible nail polish
KFC closed most of its restaurants in March, but have installed safety features and new health protocol as more and more people are craving a bucket during these stressful times.