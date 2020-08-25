KFC is getting rid of its 64-year-old slogan "Finger Lickin' Good!"

Remember this?

You won’t be seeing any of those ads any time soon.

Kentucky Fried Chicken has decided to pause using its “finger lickin’ good” slogan because … well, there’s a global pandemic.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation — having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC in a statement. The menu isn’t changing and the company said the slogan will return when the “time is right.”

Instead…there’s a new campaign in town. One that blurs out the “dirty words”

It’s another clever marketing ploy in a list of long ones from the fast-food chain including chicken-scented clogs, fowl-scented yule logs, and “finger lickin’ good” chicken-flavored edible nail polish

KFC closed most of its restaurants in March, but have installed safety features and new health protocol as more and more people are craving a bucket during these stressful times.