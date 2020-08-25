Loading articles...

All the dates and staggered starts for all GTA schools

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. The cost of bringing students back to classrooms is proving a major stumbling block to safely reopening schools across the U.S. States are furloughing workers, borrowing billions, delaying construction projects and reducing aid to local governments and schools as ways to cope in response to revenue drops that are expected to top 20% in some states, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

TDSB

  • First day of classes for students is September 15 (staggered start begins, all students start by September 17)

TCDSB 

  • First day of classes is September 14.

PDSB

  • First day of classes is September 8.

PEEL CATHOLIC

  • First day of classes is September 8.

YDSB

  • First day of classes is September 8.

YORK CATHOLIC

  • First day of classes is September 8.

DURHAM PUBLIC STAGGERED START

  • Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Families with last names beginning with A – G
  • Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Families with last names beginning with H – M
  • Thursday, September 10, 2020 Families with last names beginning with N – S
  • Friday, September 11, 2020 Families with last names beginning with T – Z
  • Monday, September 14, 2020 and Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Families with last names beginning with A – M
  • Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and Thursday, September 17, 2020 Families with last names beginning with N – Z
  • Friday, September 18, 2020 Full Attendance

 

DURHAM CATHOLIC STAGGERED START:

Week  One

  • Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Orientation Day (1/4 of each class)
  • Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – Orientation Day (1/4 of each class)
  • Thursday, September 10, 2020 – Orientation Day (1/4 of each class)
  • Friday, September 11, 2020 – Orientation Day (1/4 of each class)

Week Two

  • Monday, September 14, 2020 and Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – 1/2 of each class
  • Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and Thursday, September 17, 2020 – 1/2 of each class
  • Friday, September 18, 2020 – Full classes

 

Full back-to-school coverage here

