All the dates and staggered starts for all GTA schools

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. The cost of bringing students back to classrooms is proving a major stumbling block to safely reopening schools across the U.S. States are furloughing workers, borrowing billions, delaying construction projects and reducing aid to local governments and schools as ways to cope in response to revenue drops that are expected to top 20% in some states, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)