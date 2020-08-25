Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
All the dates and staggered starts for all GTA schools
by Nicole McCormick
Posted Aug 25, 2020 11:15 am EDT
Des Moines Public Schools custodian Cynthia Adams cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. The cost of bringing students back to classrooms is proving a major stumbling block to safely reopening schools across the U.S. States are furloughing workers, borrowing billions, delaying construction projects and reducing aid to local governments and schools as ways to cope in response to revenue drops that are expected to top 20% in some states, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
TDSB
First day of classes for students is September 15 (staggered start begins, all students start by September 17)
TCDSB
First day of classes is September 14.
PDSB
First day of classes is September 8.
PEEL CATHOLIC
First day of classes is September 8.
YDSB
First day of classes is September 8.
YORK CATHOLIC
First day of classes is September 8.
DURHAM PUBLIC STAGGERED START
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 Families with last names beginning with A – G
Wednesday, September 9, 2020 Families with last names beginning with H – M
Thursday, September 10, 2020 Families with last names beginning with N – S
Friday, September 11, 2020 Families with last names beginning with T – Z
Monday, September 14, 2020 and Wednesday, September 16, 2020 Families with last names beginning with A – M
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and Thursday, September 17, 2020 Families with last names beginning with N – Z
Friday, September 18, 2020 Full Attendance
DURHAM CATHOLIC STAGGERED START:
Week One
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 – Orientation Day (1/4 of each class)
Wednesday, September 9, 2020 – Orientation Day (1/4 of each class)
Thursday, September 10, 2020 – Orientation Day (1/4 of each class)
Friday, September 11, 2020 – Orientation Day (1/4 of each class)
Week Two
Monday, September 14, 2020 and Wednesday, September 16, 2020 – 1/2 of each class
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 and Thursday, September 17, 2020 – 1/2 of each class