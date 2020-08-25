Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Higgs in Moncton, Vickers in Sussex on week two of New Brunswick election campaign
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 25, 2020 4:00 am EDT
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday, July 6, 2020. More than one week into New Brunswick's campaign, the main issue has become the post-COVID economic recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
FREDERICTON — New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is in Moncton today to make an announcement at the Moncton Press Club.
Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers will be in Sussex, addressing reporters at the Sussex Health Centre.
People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austen is in Miramichi for an announcement on drug addiction rehabilitation.
More than one week into New Brunswick’s election campaign, the main issue has become the post-COVID economic recovery.
Higgs is promising stability and to keep government spending under control while Vickers says more spending is needed to stimulate the economy.
On Monday, Vickers accused Higgs of leaving hundreds of millions of federal infrastructure dollars on the table. Higgs said he welcomes federal aid, but doesn’t want to be told how to spend the money.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020.