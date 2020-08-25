Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Guatemala says 8 minors of 60 deported were COVID-positive
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 25, 2020 6:25 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT
GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemala’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that eight minors out of 60 on a deportation flight from the United States tested positive for COVID-19 after their arrival.
The ministry said Tuesday the teenagers were placed with child welfare authorities for treatment or observation.
The flight was carrying minors aged 11 to 17 and landed in Guatemala City Friday after taking off from Alexandria, Louisiana.
Ministry spokeswoman Julia Barrera said five boys aged 13 to 17 and three 17-year-old girls were found to be infected, despite previous U.S. promises to increase health monitoring for migrants before deporting them.
Earlier this year Guatemala suspended deportation flights from the U.S. for nearly a month after at least 186 people tested positive for COVID-19 upon their return even after U.S. assurances that they were healthy.