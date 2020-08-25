Loading articles...

Greek coast guard: 89 people rescued from migrant boat

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 3:28 pm EDT

ATHENS, Greece — A major search and rescue operation was underway in the eastern Aegean Sea Tuesday night after authorities received an emergency call from a boat carrying an unknown number of migrants, Greece’s coast guard said.

The coast guard said 89 people had been rescued west of the small island of Halki, near Rhodes, Tuesday night and rescue crews were continuing to search for others.

Five nearby vessels and one air force helicopter were participating in the search, as were one navy ship and three coast guard vessels.

The coast guard said authorities had received a distress call from the passengers on the vessel. There was no immediate information as to what kind of vessel it was, how many people were on board or what their nationalities were.

Thousands of people continue to make their way clandestinely to the Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast, paying smugglers to ferry them in often unseaworthy, overcrowded inflatable dinghies or other vessels.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB 403 app. Erin Mills. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
What a beautiful day in the #GTA! How are you enjoying this less humid and more comfortable weather today? Share a…
Latest Weather
Read more