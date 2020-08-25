Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Germany economy's 2nd-quarter decline revised to below 10%
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 25, 2020 2:46 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 2:58 am EDT
German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes her mask off as she arrives with French President Emmanuel Macron for a press conference at the Fort de Bregancon, southern France, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. The leaders of Germany and France are meeting Thursday at a Mediterranean retreat for talks on how to resuscitate Europe's economy without causing a new virus crisis, and on a growing number of global hot spots. (Christophe Simon/Pool Photo via AP)
BERLIN — The German economy, Europe’s biggest, shrank slightly less in the second quarter than originally estimated, the official statistics agency said Tuesday — though the 9.7% drop was still easily the worst on record.
The Federal Statistical Office revised the quarter-on-quarter contraction in gross domestic product down from the 10.1% it initially reported at the end of July.
Despite the revision, it remained by far the steepest drop in the 50 years that quarterly GDP figures have been recorded — easily beating a 4.7% decline in the first quarter of 2009, during the global financial crisis.
The German decline was one of the less drastic second-quarter contractions among Europe’s major economies as wide-ranging shutdowns because of the coronavirus pandemic took their toll on economic activity during the spring. France, Italy, Spain and Britain all saw double-digit drops.