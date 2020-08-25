Loading articles...

For the first time this year, a Torontonian has the West Nile virus

In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Felipe Dana, File

Toronto Public Health is reporting the city’s first human case of west nile virus this year.

West Nile is an infection transmitted to people through mosquito bites. Symptoms include fever, headaches, nausea, and skin rash.
Public Health says that while the risk of infection is low, there are precautions people can take to avoid mosquito bites:

  • wearing light-coloured clothing
  • wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside
  • remove standing water from your property

 

Last year, the city reported 9 lab-confirmed human cases of the West Nile virus.

 

