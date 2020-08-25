Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
For the first time this year, a Torontonian has the West Nile virus
by Michael Gibbons, Cam Dorrett
Posted Aug 25, 2020 10:44 am EDT
In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, samples of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, responsible for transmitting dengue and Zika, sit in a petri dish at the Fiocruz Institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Felipe Dana, File
Toronto Public Health is reporting the city’s first human case of west nile virus this year.
West Nile is an infection transmitted to people through mosquito bites. Symptoms include fever, headaches, nausea, and skin rash.
Public Health says that while the risk of infection is low, there are precautions people can take to avoid mosquito bites:
wearing light-coloured clothing
wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside
remove standing water from your property
Last year, the city reported 9 lab-confirmed human cases of the West Nile virus.
