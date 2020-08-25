For the first time this year, a Torontonian has the West Nile virus

Toronto Public Health is reporting the city’s first human case of west nile virus this year.

West Nile is an infection transmitted to people through mosquito bites. Symptoms include fever, headaches, nausea, and skin rash.

Public Health says that while the risk of infection is low, there are precautions people can take to avoid mosquito bites:

wearing light-coloured clothing

wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside

remove standing water from your property

Last year, the city reported 9 lab-confirmed human cases of the West Nile virus.