Loading articles...

Falwell says he's resigned from Liberty University

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va. — Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University.

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship Falwell’s his wife had with a younger business partner. He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

Sarah Rankin And Elana Schor, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 east of Weston collectors - right lane blocked & collector ramp to the 400 is partially blocked.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:45 AM
Radar up to 7:43am (Aug 25) Any showers in your area won’t last long
Latest Weather
Read more