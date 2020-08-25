Loading articles...

Eldest son of Brazil leader tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2019 file photo, Brazilian Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of the nation's president, attends a voting session, in Brasilia, Brazil. Flavio Bolsonaro announced Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation despite having no symptoms. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

BRASILIA, Brazil — The eldest son of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation despite having no symptoms.

Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro is the fourth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s direct family to be infected by the new coronavirus, including the president himself, first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and Jair Renan Bolsonaro, another son.

The Brazilian president has downplayed the virus’ severity, arguing against restrictions on economic activity he claims will prove far more damaging than the disease. His approach to the pandemic runs counter to most health experts’ recommendations.

Flávio Bolsonaro said he has being treated with azithromycin and chloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that was touted both by Brazil’s president and by U.S. President Donald Trump despite clinical trials that found it ineffective or even dangerous.

Brazil so far has registered over 3.6 million cases and more than 115,000 deaths, second in the world only to the United States.

Several members of Bolsonaro’s staff also have tested positive for Covid-19, among them eight Cabinet members.

The Associated Press

