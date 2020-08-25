Durham school board to hold special meeting Tuesday for back-to-school plans

With September just around the corner, the Durham District School Board will meet Tuesday night for a special meeting to go over its back-to-school plans.

Heading into the meeting, the board said a high number of parents have signed their children up for the virtual learning option.

Because of that, the board will be hiring additional school administrators.

The board said it hopes to have a schedule finalized by the end of August.

Durham’s medical officer of health will be among those expected to take part in the board meeting.

The meeting is being livestreamed and it gets underway at 6:30 p.m.