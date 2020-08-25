Doug Ford defends back-to-school ad campaign amidst ongoing criticism

Ontario’s Premier is standing behind a new advertising campaign launched by his government to promote its back-to-school plan.

Speaking in Etobicoke today, Doug Ford says opposing politicians that have been critical of the ads are “playing politics”.

“Maybe I’m wrong but I think it’s so important to communicate with parents,” Ford said.

“I’m not into the politics that the others are into.”

Ontario’s Liberal and NDP party, including NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, have referred to the ads propaganda paid for with funds that should be going to other areas of need.

Here's more of the Ford government's new ad campaign, promoting their back-to-school plan. The premier says spending money on the ads is the right thing to do, because it is a critical way of communicating with parents. Parents tell us there's no useful information in the ads. pic.twitter.com/qPYc3tUmTA — Tina Yazdani (@TinaYazdani) August 25, 2020

It’s unclear how much the Ford government is spending on the campaign, though the Conservatives say the advertisements have been approved by the Auditor General.