Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Doug Ford defends back-to-school ad campaign amidst ongoing criticism
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Aug 25, 2020 3:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 3:39 pm EDT
Ontario's back-to-school ad campaign was released today. Tina Yazdani - Twitter
Ontario’s Premier is standing behind a new advertising campaign launched by his government to promote its back-to-school plan.
Speaking in Etobicoke today, Doug Ford says opposing politicians that have been critical of the ads are “playing politics”.
“Maybe I’m wrong but I think it’s so important to communicate with parents,” Ford said.
“I’m not into the politics that the others are into.”
Ontario’s Liberal and NDP party, including NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, have referred to the ads propaganda paid for with funds that should be going to other areas of need.
Here's more of the Ford government's new ad campaign, promoting their back-to-school plan. The premier says spending money on the ads is the right thing to do, because it is a critical way of communicating with parents. Parents tell us there's no useful information in the ads. pic.twitter.com/qPYc3tUmTA