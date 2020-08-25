Loading articles...

Doug Ford defends back-to-school ad campaign amidst ongoing criticism

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 3:39 pm EDT

Ontario's back-to-school ad campaign was released today. Tina Yazdani - Twitter

Ontario’s Premier is standing behind a new advertising campaign launched by his government to promote its back-to-school plan.

Speaking in Etobicoke today, Doug Ford says opposing politicians that have been critical of the ads are “playing politics”.

 

“Maybe I’m wrong but I think it’s so important to communicate with parents,” Ford said.

“I’m not into the politics that the others are into.”

Ontario’s Liberal and NDP party, including NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, have referred to the ads propaganda paid for with funds that should be going to other areas of need.

It’s unclear how much the Ford government is spending on the campaign, though the Conservatives say the advertisements have been approved by the Auditor General.

