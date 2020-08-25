Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Burger King operator in China fined over expired ingredients
by The Associated Press
Posted Aug 25, 2020 7:53 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT
FILE - In this file photo taken Friday, July 17, 2020, a man wearing a mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a Burger King restaurant franchise in Beijing. The operator of six Burger King outlets in southern China has been required to pay more than $400,000 in fines and other penalties for using expired food, a regulator announced Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
BEIJING — The operator of six Burger King outlets in southern China that used expired ingredients has been required to pay more than $400,000 in a case publicized by state TV, a regulator announced Tuesday.
One of the outlets in the city of Nanchang was criticized on July 16 on an annual consumer protection program that in past years has focused on foreign auto, smartphone and other brands.
Burger King apologized at that time and promised to co-operate with the investigation of outlets operated by a franchisee.
The restaurant operator was fined 916,504 yuan ($132,600), the Nanchang Market Supervision Bureau announced. The bureau also confiscated “illegal income,” raising the total to 2.8 million yuan ($407,000).
Food safety is especially sensitive in China following scandals over tainted, fake or shoddy milk, drugs and other products that injured or killed consumers.