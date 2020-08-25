Apple-Movies-Top-10

Loading articles...

Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. The Silencing

2. The Tax Collector

3. Fantasy Island (Unrated Edition)

4. Tesla

5. The Vanished

6. Made In Italy

7. Sputnik

8. Watchmen

9. 1917

10. Ford v Ferrari

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

1. The Tax Collector

2. Tesla

3. Made In Italy

4. Sputnik

5. The Outpost

6. Yes, God, Yes

7. The Secret: Dare to Dream

8. The Rental

9. A Nice Girl Like You

10. The High Note

The Associated Press

