Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Alibaba's Ant Group files for IPO in Hong Kong, Shanghai
by Zen Soo, The Associated Press
Posted Aug 25, 2020 5:59 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 25, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT
HONG KONG — Ant Group, the financial technology arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, on Tuesday filed for a dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what may be largest share offering since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The initial public offering will be the first dual listing on the Hong Kong exchange and Shanghai’s STAR Market. The company’s filing did not disclose the timetable for its public offering or how much money it hopes to raise.
Ant Group was valued at $150 billion in a private fundraising round in 2018, making it the most valuable unicorn in the world.
Ant Group operates Alipay, one of China’s two dominant online payments services. Over a billion users use Alipay to pay for purchases both online and in stores, to send money to friends and to pay bills.
The company also runs one of the world’s largest money market funds and runs Sesame Credit, a private credit rating system for its users.