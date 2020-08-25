A sure sign of Autumn, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back

It may still be August, and a hot one at that, but Starbucks’ signature drink makes a triumphant return today.

Yes, the Pumpkin Spice Latte is back on the menu.

Also included in the falls feels menu is the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Mocha. There’s also some baked goods joining the party with the Pumpkin Score and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin.

Starbucks is also granting the wishes of several customers by adding a fourth dairy alternative to the menu – oat milk. To celebrate the add-on Starbucks Canada has created Apple Oat Flat White, made with espresso, steamed oat milk, apple syrup and topped off with a clove sugar topping.

Customers have several options to choose from to enjoy their favourite fall beverages this year, while practicing safe social distancing, including:

Drive Thru

Curbside pickup

Starbucks® Delivers (Check the Uber Eats app for availability and restrictions)

Mobile ordering

Customers who prefer to order in person in Starbucks Canada stores can count on enhanced sanitizing, signage to help keep safe distance, facial coverings worn by Starbucks baristas and plexi-glass shields to support the health and safety of our customers, partners and communities.