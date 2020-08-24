Loading articles...

Woman critically injured after hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 6:01 am EDT

A woman was struck by a vehicle near Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway on Aug. 23, 2020. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

 

A woman is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact police.

