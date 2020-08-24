Why this could be the last stretch of extreme temperatures for awhile

After a three-day stretch with temperatures at or above 30 degrees, we are finally going to catch a break with the Heat Warning expiring by late tonight.

Temperatures on Monday evening will be in the upper 20s, making for a perfect night for a drink on the patio, to hang out on your balcony, or to simply enjoy some peace and quiet on the porch.

As the clouds increase tonight, some rain showers will develop the closer we get to midnight. A line of storms will move through, with the potential for some thunder and lightning, during the overnight and into the early part of Tuesday morning.

Overnight lows will be around 20 degrees, and if you factor in the humidity, it will feel like 27.

Tuesday will start off cloudy but we will see more sunshine throughout the day. There will be a noticeable breeze out of the northwest between 20 to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s with no humidex to speak of.

Cooler weather is in place for Wednesday with temperatures between 18 to 21 degrees for daytime highs.

Warmer weather and the humidity return for Thursday and Friday.