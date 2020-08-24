Loading articles...

Sunnybrook hospital confirms COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units

Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 7:05 pm EDT

Coronaviruses are a group of viruses that have a halo or crown-like (corona) appearance when viewed under a microscope. (Photo by © CDC/PHIL/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre says they are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its units.

Officials say a patient at the hospital was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.

They say they have identified four other cases since then, and two of those patients remain at the hospital. All of the other patients on the unit have tested negative for the virus.

The affected unit is currently closed to admissions, they said.

According to hospital officials, when an outbreak is declared, affected patients are isolated immediately, and control measures are put in place. This includes the staff in the unit. Strict precautions, increased surveillance, testing and enhanced cleaning measures have also been put in place.

Toronto Public Health confirmed outbreak control measures are in place at the health centre.

Dr. Jerome Leis with the hospital’s infectious diseases unit says they are on top of it.

The hospital remains open, and clinics and procedures will continue, as usual, they said.

