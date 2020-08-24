Loading articles...

Stouffville townhouse heavily damaged in overnight fire

Flames on the roof of a Stouffville townhouse from a fire that may have been caused by a lightning strike on Aug. 23, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy

Lightning may be responsible for an overnight fire that caused extensive damage to a townhouse in Stouffville.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Bartsview Circie, near 9th Line and Millar Street, around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbouring homes were evacuated as firefighters doused the flames.

Officials say there is extensive damage to the upper floor of the townhouse.

No injuries were reported.

