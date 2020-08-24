Loading articles...

Still over 100: Ontario reporting 105 new cases of COVID-19 Monday

Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 10:48 am EDT

In this March 11, 2020, file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo

Ontario is reporting new cases of COVID-19.

  • It comes after 115 cases confirmed on Sunday.
  • 30 of 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases
  • 19 units are reporting no new cases
  • Just 18,800 tests were completed
  • 1 new death

