Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 8.7 per cent in July
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 24, 2020 9:01 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT
A welder works in a factory in Quebec City, Tuesday, February 28, 2012. Statistics Canada says early estimates for July suggest manufacturing sales rose 8.7 per cent for the month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says early estimates for July suggest manufacturing sales growth slowed to 8.7 per cent for the month.
The agency’s flash estimate for the month is part of an effort to provide more timely economic data.
The preliminary estimate for July compared with a record 20.7 per cent gain seen in June as factories continued to ramp up production.
The increase in June was led by the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts industries.
It followed a revised gain of 11.6 per cent in May, up from an initial reading of 10.7 per cent for that month.
The official estimate of manufacturing sales for July is expected to be released on Sept. 15.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.