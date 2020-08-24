Loading articles...

Remote or in-person class? Students and parents have to choose starting Wednesday

A Toronto District School Board sign is shown in front of a high school in Toronto on Jan. 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Now that the TDSB has finalized its back to school plan – families will be asked this week to register their kids for either in-person classes or remote learning come September.

Registration will be open from Wednesday until Saturday.

The Toronto District School Board says parents and guardians must complete this online registration, even those who responded to the pre-registration phone survey.

As part of the board’s back to school plan, trustees approved more than 30 million dollars in funding to hire an additional 366 teachers to lower elementary class sizes.

They also voted to to move the first day of school to September 15th, with a staggered entry, and masks will be mandatory for all staff and students.

