Police identify man shot to death at North York parking garage

Toronto police have identified a man who was shot to death in North York last Thursday.

Police were called to the underground parking garage of a building on Harrison Garden Boulevard near Yonge Street and Highway 401 just before 7:30 p.m.

Gunshots were heard in the area and a security guard discovered the victim in a vehicle without vital signs.

He was later pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has since been identified as Andrew Cao, 30, of Toronto.

Police say a grey Subaru Impreza (pictured below) with no rear plate drove towards Cao, and a lone gunman exited the car, fatally shooting him.

Police describe the shooting as “targeted.”

“The Subaru fled the area and was found burned out in the area of Weston Road and Albion Road at approximately 7:30 p.m., that same evening,” police said in a release.

“Two male occupants in dark clothing were seen fleeing from the Subaru. Both males were described as having a light complexion, possibly white.”