Peter MacKay leading after first ballot in Conservative leadership race
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 24, 2020 12:41 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 12:44 am EDT
A television that will show the broadcast announcing the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada displays a message that the stream will start soon, as the party continues to experience delays due to ballot counting, in Ottawa, moments before midnight on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Peter MacKay is leading after the first round in the federal Conservative leadership race — a result revealed hours later than planned.
Derek Sloan’s name will now be dropped off the ballot and his supporters’ votes recounted.
Nearly 270,000 party members were eligible to vote in the race, and upwards of 175,000 ultimately cast a ballot.
The early results came after midnight Monday, as machines tasked with slicing envelopes malfunctioned and several thousand ballots had to be replicated by hand under the close eye of scrutineers throughout Sunday evening.
The eventual winner’s first major task will be to guide the party through a confidence vote next month in the House of Commons, a job that will prove more challenging if MacKay wins, as he does not have a seat.
At the same time, the new party leader will have to focus on bringing together the various factions that developed over the course of the sometimes fractious campaign.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 23, 2020.