Ontario reports 105 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ontario confirmed 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight dip from the 115 cases reported on Sunday.

One more person has died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,798.

There have now been 41,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that 34 Ontario public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 of them reporting no new cases.

