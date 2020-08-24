Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ontario reports 105 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
by News Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2020 10:42 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario confirmed 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight dip from the 115 cases reported on Sunday.
One more person has died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,798.
There have now been 41,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.
In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that 34 Ontario public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 of them reporting no new cases.
Today, Ontario is reporting 105 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed nearly 18,800 tests. Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 reporting no new cases.