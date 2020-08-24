Ontario reports 105 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

Ontario confirmed 105 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a slight dip from the 115 cases reported on Sunday.

One more person has died, bringing the provincial death toll to 2,798.

There have now been 41,507 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario with 90.8 per cent considered resolved.

In a tweet, Minister of Health Christine Elliott noted that 34 Ontario public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 of them reporting no new cases.

Today, Ontario is reporting 105 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed nearly 18,800 tests. Locally, 30 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 19 reporting no new cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 24, 2020

