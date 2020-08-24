Loading articles...

Offices of Mozambican opposition newspaper burned in arson

Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 7:44 am EDT

MAPUTO, Mozambique — The premises of one of Mozambique’s leading opposition newspapers, the weekly Canal de Mozambique and the daily CanalMoz, were attacked with petrol bombs and burned, the newspapers’ editor Matias Guente confirmed Monday.

The office and its equipment were thoroughly burned in the fire Sunday night and a container of gasoline fuel used in the attack was found at the site, Guente told the Zitamar news agency.

The incident has been reported to the police, said Guente.

Several prominent civil rights campaigners have condemned the attack. “This is barbaric … Freedom of expression is under attack,” Adriano Nuvunga of the Center for Democracy and Development wrote on Twitter.

The fire-bombing could be linked to a report Canal printed days earlier about bribery and the efforts of prominent Mozambicans to win control of part of the fuel retail business worth millions of dollars, said the Center for Democracy in a statement.

Erik Charas, founder of the newspaper A Verdade, tweeted that the attack was “a premeditated criminal act,” as the door to the building had been sabotaged earlier in the day.

Mediacoop, the publisher of Savana and Mediafax, has invited Canal to use its premises and facilities to ensure it can continue publishing uninterrupted.

Tom Bowker, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 approaching Mavis - the left lane is blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:03 AM
Good Monday morning! Heat warning continues for #Toronto and parts of the GTA including Burlington, Oakville, Missi…
Latest Weather
Read more