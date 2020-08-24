Loading articles...

New Brunswick election campaign enters second week as nomination deadline looms

Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 4:14 am EDT

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, followed by an aide, pays a visit to Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 to ask her to disolve the legislature. A provincial election will be held September 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

FREDERICTON — Political party leaders will be back out on the campaign trail today as New Brunswick’s election campaign enters its second week.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers is expected to make an announcement this morning in Moncton and campaign with local candidates in the area.

Tory Leader Blaine Higgs will be in Saint John to make an announcement and meet with his party’s candidates there.

The parties have until Friday to nominate candidates in the province’s 49 ridings ahead of the Sept. 14 vote.

The Liberals, Tories and Greens have promised to field candidates in all the ridings.

The Peoples’ Alliance says it hopes to have 30 candidates in place by the Aug. 28 nomination deadline, and the New Democrats have not said how many they plan to put forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.

The Canadian Press

