Man jailed without bond in death of Arkansas jogger

NEWPORT, Ark. — A man was jailed without bond Monday on suspicion of capital murder, kidnapping and rape in the death and disappearance of a 25-year-old woman who was last seen out jogging in rural northeast Arkansas.

Quake Lewellyn, 28, made his first court appearance Monday afternoon after he was arrested in the death of Sydney Sutherland, Jonesboro TV station KAIT reported.

Sutherland was last seen jogging near Newport, about 80 miles (130 kilometres) northeast of Little Rock. A body was found in the area Friday, and authorities confirmed Saturday that it was Sutherland.

Judge Harold Ervin set a next court appearance for Oct. 1 for Lewellyn, of Jonesboro, who did not respond to reporters’ questions as he arrived at the courthouse Monday.

Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Friday that Sutherland had known the person who was arrested but offered few details about what may have happened.

