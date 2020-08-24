Loading articles...

Halton District School Board calls for an end to the back-to-school plan

Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 6:37 am EDT

Ontario's minister of education Stephen Lecce speaks during a press conference to announce a tentative deal reached with CUPE in Toronto, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

The first day of school is just over two weeks away and the Halton District School Board has written a letter to the education minister, urging him to end what they call the province’s highly confusing back to school plan.

The letter, sent by the chair of the board of trustees, points to several items of concern in the plan, including the option to use reserve funds for smaller class sizes, saying it won’t be possible to hire enough teachers and secure enough new space with those limited funds.

The trustees estimate the board would need 1,200 additional teachers to shrink elementary school classes to 15 students.

With only $7 million from reserves available, that isn’t already being set aside for building upgrades, the trustees say it works out to about 78 new teachers – less than one per school.

Parents and guardians had until yesterday to fill out their ‘intent to return’ survey.

 

