

Group hopes to rebuild Shakespeare theatre that burned down

Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

STRATFORD, Conn. — A group of theatre and business professionals is hoping to rebuild a renown Shakespearean theatre in Connecticut that burned to the ground last year.

The team is looking into the redevelopment of the 12-acre property in Stratford that was home to the American Shakespeare Theatre, whose stage was graced by the likes of Katharine Hepburn, Christopher Plummer and James Earl Jones, Hearst Connecticut Media reported Sunday.

The theatre, built in 1955, was modeled after London’s Globe Theatre, which famously burned in 1613. Playwright Lawrence Langner came up with the idea for the theatre in 1950 as a way to capitalize on the region’s connection to Shakespeare’s birthplace, Stratford-upon-Avon in England.

Three teenagers were charged with arson in connection with the Stratford theatre fire and several other blazes.

The redevelopment group envisions a new re-creation of the Globe Theatre, as well as a modern performing arts centre and a multi-purpose events space. The town owns the property.

“We’re looking to create excellence in entertainment, education and economic development,” said Tom Evans, one of the group’s leaders.

Evans said the group would launch an effort to raise the approximately $50 million to $75 million needed to redevelop the property, if Stratford officials are receptive to the plans.

The Associated Press

