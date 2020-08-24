Doug Ford says Ontario is considering COVID-19 testing at Shoppers Drug Mart

Premier Doug Ford says he and the province have discussed holding testing sites at Shoppers Drug Mart locations in Ontario.

Ford made the comments today during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

“We have been discussing this for a little while now and we have reached out to (the) Shoppers Drug Mart and CEO of Loblaws and they’re being very cooperative,” Ford said.

Alberta recently approved the partnership and has been testing some asymptomatic patients at certain pharmacies in the province.

“Overall, it increases Alberta’s testing capacity by about 3,000 to 4,000 tests per day,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said last week.

Health officials say people with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been exposed to someone with the virus, are advised not to get tested at a pharmacy.

Ford, meantime, didn’t specify when Ontario would begin testing at Shoppers Drug Mart, but went on to praise Loblaw’s CEO.

“I’m just going to come out and say it: Galen Weston, you have been very cooperative,” Ford said.

“He offered to help any way he can and we appreciate it. That’s the Ontario spirit stepping up to the plate.”