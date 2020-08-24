Loading articles...

Dirt bike crash sends 1 to hospital with critical head injuries

Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 11:23 am EDT

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a person riding a dirt bike on the grounds of Greenholme Junior Middle School in Etobicoke has life-threatening head injuries after crashing the vehicle.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the person, whose age and gender was not revealed, was not wearing a helmet at the time.

No further details were immediately available.

