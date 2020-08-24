Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Dirt bike crash sends 1 to hospital with critical head injuries
by News Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2020 11:18 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 11:23 am EDT
A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police say a person riding a dirt bike on the grounds of Greenholme Junior Middle School in Etobicoke has life-threatening head injuries after crashing the vehicle.
It happened around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Police say the person, whose age and gender was not revealed, was not wearing a helmet at the time.
No further details were immediately available.
