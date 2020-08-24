Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
By the numbers: how the Conservative leadership results came in, round by round
by The Canadian Press
Posted Aug 24, 2020 1:46 am EDT
Last Updated Aug 24, 2020 at 1:58 am EDT
OTTAWA — The Conservative Party of Canada uses a points system to determine the winner of its leadership race, with each riding in the country allocated 100 points.
A candidate needs a majority of 16,901 points to win.
The party also uses a ranked ballot. If no candidate receives that majority after the first count, the candidate with the lowest number of points drops off and his or her supporters’ second choices are tallied.
Here is how the results came in, round by round
ROUND 1
Peter MacKay: 11,328
Erin O’Toole: 10,681
Leslyn Lewis: 6,925
Derek Sloan: 4,864
Result: MacKay leading; Sloan dropped off the ballot.
ROUND 2
Erin O’Toole: 11,903
Peter MacKay: 11,756
Leslyn Lewis: 10,140
Result: O’Toole leading; Lewis dropped off the ballot.
ROUND 3
Erin O’Toole: 19,271
Peter MacKay: 14,528
Result: O’Toole wins leadership race.
The Canadian Press
