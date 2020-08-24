Watch part of the Scarborough Bluffs come crashing down

Beachgoers were given another warning to stay away from the edge of the Scarborough Bluffs on Sunday.

A large portion of the cliff came crashing down just before 4pm, but Toronto police say no one was hurt. A large cloud of dust can be seen shooting up into the sky as beachgoers look on at the popular tourist destination.

This is the second time in as many months the Bluffs have come crashing down.