Three suspects sought after man stabbed multiple times in midtown attack

Police are searching for three suspects wanted in a midtown stabbing on Saturday night.

Police say three men approached a 44-year-old man in the area of Mt. Pleasant Avenue and Eglinton at around 10 p.m. A dispute erupted between the men and the victim was attacked and stabbed multiple times. The three men then fled the scene.

Police say the victim was a resident of the nearby Roehampton Hotel, which has been repurposed to house the homeless and has been the subject of a simmering dispute within the community.

Police have identified two of the attackers – 27-year-old Colin Defreitas and Reese Morris, who are both wanted for aggravated assault.

Defreitas is described as six-foot-one, 150 pounds with brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a dark jacket and a baseball hat worn backwards.

Morris is described as between 20 to 30 years of age, with medium length black hair twists. He was last seen wearing black track pants with a white vertical stripe on the side, a white ‘addidas’ t-shirt and white running shoes.

The third suspect is described as being between 20 and 25 years of age, approximately five-foot-nine, 150 to 170 pounds with a large afro. He was last seen wearing black track pants with a vertical stripe down the side, a white ‘addidas’ t-shirt and white running shoes. He was also armed with a machete.

Police say the three men are considered armed, violent and dangerous and should not be approached.