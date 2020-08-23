Loading articles...

2 people found dead in West Hill apartment: police

Last Updated Aug 23, 2020 at 7:26 am EDT

TORONTO, ON- Police tape sits atop a police car. (FILE/Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

Toronto police are investigating after two people were found dead in a West Hill apartment early Sunday morning.

Police tweeted at around 12:37 a.m. that they were called to the Lawrence Avenue and Morningside Avenue area for a “suspicious incident.”

Officers found the two deceased individuals at the scene.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

 

